Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.