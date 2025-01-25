Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.