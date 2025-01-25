RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 92,040 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,054,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.09. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

