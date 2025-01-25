RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

MDY stock opened at $597.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $495.53 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.09 and a 200 day moving average of $571.40.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

