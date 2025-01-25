Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

