Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2,662.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 108,441 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 590,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $154,887,000 after buying an additional 130,254 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 925,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $243,035,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $330.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.98. The company has a market cap of $615.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.58.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
