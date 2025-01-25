Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2,662.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 108,441 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 590,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $154,887,000 after buying an additional 130,254 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 925,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $243,035,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $330.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.98. The company has a market cap of $615.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.