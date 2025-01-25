RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $289.61 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $289.61 million and $41.46 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $103,658.61 or 0.98999376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,658.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00120483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.18 or 0.00420395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00208763 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00050027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00013920 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

