Sachetta LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sachetta LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after buying an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after buying an additional 260,304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.