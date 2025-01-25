Sachetta LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $30.07 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $173.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 14,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $654,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,485. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $77,228,422.28. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 648,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,065,773. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

