Sanara MedTech’s (SMTI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $324.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 323.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

