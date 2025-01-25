SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

