Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 319.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $29.14.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
