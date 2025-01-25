Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

