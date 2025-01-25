Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 6568973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,476,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

