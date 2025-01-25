Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

