Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) versus Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head to Head Review

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.00% 20.31% 18.78% Micron Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 7.54 $20.58 million $2.05 27.05 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.00 -$1.29 million ($0.43) N/A

This table compares Semler Scientific and Micron Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semler Scientific and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Micron Solutions on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Micron Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

