ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $84,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

