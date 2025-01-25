SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 115,504 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

