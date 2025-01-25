SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 115,504 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.