SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 336.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.36. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $215.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LANC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

