SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 489,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

