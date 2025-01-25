Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

Sierra Bancorp, the California-based bank holding company, announced on January 23, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend for its shareholders. The approved quarterly cash dividend amounts to twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share of common stock. This dividend will be payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025.

The company revealed that the press release associated with this dividend declaration is included in Exhibit 99.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, according to Exhibit 99.1, Sierra Bancorp declared an increase of 4% in its quarterly cash dividend. This announcement signifies a rise of $0.01 per share, compared to the previous quarter. The decision was made following a review by the Board of the company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Sierra Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of the Sierra, has a longstanding tradition of regularly rewarding its shareholders through dividends. Notably, the company has been issuing cash dividends since 1987, first annually until 1998, and then quarterly thereafter. This recent dividend marks the 104th consecutive quarterly cash dividend issued by the company.

Bank of the Sierra, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sierra Bancorp, operates as a community-centric regional bank in the South San Joaquin Valley. Recognized for its strong performance, the bank offers retail and commercial banking services through various full-service branches across multiple counties.

While making financial decisions, investors are urged to exercise caution and avoid placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ from projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, operational risks, cyber threats, and external events beyond the company’s control.

For more information and details on this announcement, interested parties can refer to the formal SEC filing by Sierra Bancorp.

