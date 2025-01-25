Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.