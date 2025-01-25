Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares in the company, valued at $207,135,977.44. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $468,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,431,766.02. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,940 shares of company stock valued at $41,094,664 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

