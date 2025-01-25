Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

