SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $45.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.9% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

