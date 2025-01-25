SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

