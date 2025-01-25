SmarDex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.30 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. SmarDex has a market cap of $115.30 million and $11.55 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,915,834,115 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,914,387,603.836853 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01275814 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $12,056,035.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

