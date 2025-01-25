Solana (SOL) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.48 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $123.74 billion and $5.48 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $254.27 or 0.00242515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,565.08 or 0.99732097 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103,938.19 or 0.99134181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 592,781,535 coins and its circulating supply is 486,650,174 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars.

