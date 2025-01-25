Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,151.44. This represents a 32.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

