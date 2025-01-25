Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

