SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.9% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

GLD opened at $255.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.31 and a 200 day moving average of $239.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

