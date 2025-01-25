SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $1.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 44,409,278 shares trading hands.
SPI Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.
SPI Energy Company Profile
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
