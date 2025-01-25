Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.74 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.27). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.27), with a volume of 2,188,966 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.48) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.48) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.80 ($2.96).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

