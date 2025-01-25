Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.85. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 153,015 shares trading hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

