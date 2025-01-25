Stephens Cuts Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target to $49.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 247.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

