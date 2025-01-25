Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 25th (AGR, AHPI, ATHX, AUMN, AZPN, BPT, BTX, CJJD, CO, CPHI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, January 25th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

