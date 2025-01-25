StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 202868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVI. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.70 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.89.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$78.96 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,930.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,100 shares of company stock worth $224,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

