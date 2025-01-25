Strategic Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,940 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $301.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.