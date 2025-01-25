Strategic Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,940 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
VTI stock opened at $301.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.