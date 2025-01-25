Strategic Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,372,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,357,000 after acquiring an additional 820,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.