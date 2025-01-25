Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

SYK stock opened at $394.08 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $307.23 and a one year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.03 and a 200-day moving average of $360.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

