SUNDOG Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $60.47 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and approximately $36.53 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.05960452 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $39,285,511.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

