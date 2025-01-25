Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

