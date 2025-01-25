Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $191.43 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Swipe has a total market cap of $191.43 million and $14.67 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,382.59 or 0.99900645 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,828.30 or 0.99370155 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 631,348,469 coins and its circulating supply is 631,346,533 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.