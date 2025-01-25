TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of TAL opened at $11.72 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of -0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

