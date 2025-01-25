Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Timothy John Sopko bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,250. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter worth $70,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Taylor Devices in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.