Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

TCBI opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 430.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

