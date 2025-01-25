The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $214.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average of $164.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

