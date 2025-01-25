The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

