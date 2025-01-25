The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 594.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 133,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 684,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

