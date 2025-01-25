The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,617,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

